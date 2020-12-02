NOW inks 5G rollout deal with Nokia

NOW Group and Nokia signs memorandum of understanding to rollout 5G networks in the Philippines.

MANILA - NOW Group on Wednesday said it entered into a memorandum of understanding with Finnish tech giant Nokia for its 5G rollout in the country.

NOW Group will adopt Nokia's 5G standalone (SA) technology which provides for overall faster broadband, compared to the 5G non-standalone seen in many countries where radio networks are only overlaid on existing 4G networks, it said.

Other than the 5G rollout, the deal also allows NOW Corp, NOW Telecom and Nokia, for possible "joint development projects" in the future.

“NOW’s strategy is clear: to expand its current guaranteed service to high-end markets via 5G Fixed Wireless Access and extend this compelling customer experience to consumers via 5G mobile cellular broadband service. Having no legacy networks, NOW’s Standalone 5G Network shall rise above competition,” said Mel Velarde, founder and chairman of the NOW Group of Companies.

NOW is betting on Nokia's technological expertise it said, which holds 5G contracts totaling 133 worldwide as of end November.

“We’re confident that our market-leading technology will play a crucial role in setting the right conditions for 5G to become a success in the Philippines,” said Andrew Cope, Country Manager for Nokia Philippines.

NOW Telecom renewed its provisional authority in September 2020 to install, operate, and maintain a nationwide mobile telecommunications system in the Philippines.

It also earlier tapped Vietnamese telco Viettel Business Solutions Corp to develop information communication and technology products and services for the Philippines.

The partnership comes at a time when Philippine telcos are urged to provide better services and faster internet connectivity in the new normal.