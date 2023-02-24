

MANILA - The Philippines’ power grid operator on Friday warned that the country’s power supply will be “tight” this summer amid higher demand this year.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said Luzon’s peak demand is forecast to rise to 13,125 megawatts (MW) towards the end of May. This is 8.35 percent higher than the actual 2022 peak load of 12,113 MW, according to the Department of Energy.

For Visayas, the peak demand occurred in September, while in Mindanao, the peak demand occurred in June, the NGCP said.

Luzon is expected to have thin operating margins from April to June “due to the historically high demand during the summer months,” the NGCP said.

“While base case projections show no yellow or red alerts, there are weeks between March and April where operating margins are below required levels due to higher demand and planned outages of plants,” the company added.

A yellow alert is issued when the power supply falls below the grid’s contingency requirement, while a red alert is issued when supply is less than consumer demand.

More details to follow.



