Microsoft highlights 'responsible standards' as AI, chatbots rise

MANILA — Microsoft Philippines said on Friday it is upholding responsible artificial intelligence standards as the use of chatbots in recent months rise.

Microsoft Bing has its own chatbot that uses and AI language model that can understand and respond to users, Microsoft Philippines CEO Peter Maquera told ANC.

"What it means is that it can read and write like a person and you can have conversations with [it]," he said.

He said it could give users well-written and structured responses. But Microsoft chatbot's responses were also moderated and filtered to ensure accuracy, he added.

"What we do in Microsoft is we integrate it into our own solutions and so what we have is responsible AI standards," he said.

The tech giant is focused on applying fairness, safety, privacy and security, inclusiveness, and transparency and accountability in its services, Maquera said.

Sources are also annotated in its chatbot responses, he said.

Aside from Microsoft's chatbot, OpenAI also has its own version called ChatGPT.

Wharton Business School Professor Ethan Mollick has been comparing Bing and ChatGPT in a series of tweets.

He said Bing's AI seemed to be taking ethics further and appeared to be more open to improvements.

"We tend to view AI ethics and alignment as about making sure AI doesn't do terrible things. Bing (accidentally?) takes ethics further. The AI refuses to let you do dumb things. Like it won't create a business plan for my drone-based guacamole delivery idea and tries to distract me," Mollick Tweeted.

"Ultimately, you have to be accountable for it.. so you cant shift all the responsibility to the computer so we make sure we have all these protections when using the Microsoft platform," Maquera said.

He said AI has a vast potential for applications in the Philippines.

Microsoft operates in the Philippines with over 3,000 outsourced jobs and "couple of hundred" opportunities in the next 6 months, Marquera said.

— With a report from Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News