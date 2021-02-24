Globe inks interconnection deal with DITO for mobile calls, SMS

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Wednesday it signed an interconnection deal with the country's third telco DITO Telecommunity which will enable subscribers of both telcos to make domestic mobile calls and send SMS without additional charges.

The interconnection deal will commence next month, the Ayala-led telco said in a statement.

An interconnection deal for fixed landline space is on the way, it said.

DITO Telecommunity is set to launch on March 8, starting in Mindanao.

“Globe’s collaboration with DITO Telecommunity is part of our commitment to improve customer services by enhancing connectivity among others. This interconnection also reflects the vibrancy of competition in the telecommunications industry,” Globe general counsel Atty. Froilan Castelo said.

The consortium, composed of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy and China Telecom, earlier signed an interconnection deal with PLDT Inc.

DITO recently passed its first technical audit, according to the National Telecommunications Commission, after breaching its first year commitment in terms of speed and population coverage.

Globe Telecom, PLDT Inc and DITO earlier agreed to establish a clearing house to implement phone number portability.

RELATED VIDEO: