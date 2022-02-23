MANILA - Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc on Wednesday said it plans to rebrand Ministop after it acquired the remaining shares of its Japanese partner in the convenience store chain’s Philippine operations.

“RRHI will continue to operate the stores using the Ministop brand within the transition period agreed upon with Ministop Japan, until they are repurposed and appropriately rebranded in consideration of strong ready-to-eat offerings such as Uncle John’s Fried Chicken and Kariman,” it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Ministop's on-the-go menu includes the famous fried chicken and snack brand.

RRHI’s subsidiary Robinsons Supermarket Corp acquired the remaining 40 percent of Ministop Japan in Robinsons Convenience Store Inc, the exclusive franchisee of Ministop in the Philippines.

Despite the buyout which was first announced in January, Ministop Philippines general manager Suresh Ramalinggam assured the public that consumers would still be able to access services such as bills payments facilities from the convenience store as well as purchase its ready-to-eat menu during the transition period.

The Philippine Competition Commission earlier said the Gokongwei-led firm does not need to submit the transaction for review since it has already owned the majority or 60 percent of the joint venture prior to the buyout.

Aside from the convenience store chain, Robinsons Retail operates supermarkets, department stores, convenience stores, drug stores and specialty stores, among others.

