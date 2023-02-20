Rakuten Viber's new chatbot AI Chat & Create. Handout

MANILA - Rakuten Viber on Monday said it launched its new chatbot AI Chat & Create which allows users to ask questions and design images directly through the Viber app.

AI Chat & Create provides easy access to AI text and image generators such as DALL-E and Davinci, Rakuten Viber said.

Consumers just need to search for "AI Chat & Create" on their Viber app.

"AI Chat & Create" interface on the app. Screenshot

Once opened it will show consumers what it can do. It can help users create art by just typing what they needed, find recipes, and answer questions.

Here's what the chatbot made when asked to create a "Shih Tzu astronaut on its way to Mars." Screenshot

“We provide access to these industry-leading AI tools directly on the app and users can quickly share their creations or answers. Right now, the chatbot offers two options - one for images and one for text - and we're looking continuously to expand the offering in the near future," Rakuten Viber CEO Ofir Eyal said.

Viber said users can subscribe to the chatbot and have unlimited access to the AI technology.

So far, the chatbot has over 86,000 subscribers and over 250,000 viewers, the messaging platform said.

RELATED VIDEO: