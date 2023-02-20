Higher diesel, gas prices set for Feb. 21

MANILA - Gas and diesel prices will increase this week while kerosene prices will be slightly lower, petroleum firms announced on Monday.
The following changes will be implemented on Feb. 21:
PILIPINAS SHELL
- Gasoline P0.90 per liter increase
- Diesel P1.05 per liter increase
- Kerosene P0.25 per liter rollback
CLEANFUEL
- Gasoline P0.90 per liter increase
- Diesel P1.05 per liter increase
SEAOIL
- Gasoline P0.90 per liter increase
- Diesel P1.05 per liter increase
- Kerosene P0.25 per liter rollback
CALTEX
- Gasoline (Platinum and Silver)
- Diesel P1.05 per liter increase
- Kerosene P0.25 per liter rollback
-- with a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News
