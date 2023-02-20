Higher diesel, gas prices set for Feb. 21

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Quezon City on April 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA - Gas and diesel prices will increase this week while kerosene prices will be slightly lower, petroleum firms announced on Monday.

The following changes will be implemented on Feb. 21:

PILIPINAS SHELL

- Gasoline P0.90 per liter increase

- Diesel P1.05 per liter increase

- Kerosene P0.25 per liter rollback

CLEANFUEL

- Gasoline P0.90 per liter increase

- Diesel P1.05 per liter increase

SEAOIL

- Gasoline P0.90 per liter increase

- Diesel P1.05 per liter increase

- Kerosene P0.25 per liter rollback

CALTEX

- Gasoline (Platinum and Silver)

- Diesel P1.05 per liter increase

- Kerosene P0.25 per liter rollback

-- with a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

