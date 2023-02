MANILA - Diesel and gasoline prices are projected to increase slightly on Tuesday, Feb. 21, industry experts said Saturday.

Diesel prices are seen to post the largest increase estimated at P0.70 to P0.90 per liter.

Gas prices, meanwhile, will increase by P0.50 to P0.70 per liter.

On the other hand, kerosene prices may become steady or drop by as much as P0.15 per liter.

The price hikes come after two weeks of price drops in petroleum.

-- Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

