GCash launches 'QR on Demand' for 'more convenient' online money transfers

MANILA - Users of mobile wallet GCash can now use their personal QR codes to send and receive money, eliminating the need to type or enter mobile numbers on the app, its operator said Friday.

By using QR on Demand's Send via QR, users can scan or upload other members' unique QR codes so they could be assured that they are sending money to the right person, GCash said in a statement.

With the new feature, users don't have to type mobile numbers manually, it said.



A user can generate his or her own QR code through the "Receive via QR" feature, the statement said. Users moving money also don't need to disclose their GCash numbers when they're using QR codes, it added.

“GCash continues to innovate for better means of transferring money and better customer experience, while at the same time keeping Filipinos safer and more secure in this highly digital world,” said GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon.

“Aside from money transfers, the new QR on Demand feature can also be used by enterprising citizens in conducting informal businesses,” she added.

Fully verified users can also assign a specific value to the QR code so that the amount will be auto-generated every time the code is scanned, GCash said.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has been pushing for the use of online money transfers especially during the COVID-19 pandemic to lessen the chance of contracting the disease in handling money and going out to make payments.

