GCash raises over P21-M for Ulysses, Rolly victims

MANILA - Mobile wallet provider GCash said Tuesday it raised over P21 million from donation drives for Ulysses and Rolly victims after both typhoons ravaged parts of the country over the past weeks.

GCash said it collected P20.8 million from #UlyssesPHAid and #TulongCagayan campaign drives, while #RollyPHAid campaign raised a total of P405,237.90.

All proceeds go to typhoon relief programs of GCash partner NGOs namely, Unicef, Philippine Red Cross, ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya, Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, Save the Children, World Vision, and Gawad Kalinga.

“GCash stepped in and led the donation drives to help our fellow kababayans who were affected by Typhoons Ulysses. We were able to reach and encourage a considerable amount of donations through the GCash app... GCash will deliver #UlyssesAidPH, #TulongCagayan, #RollyPHAid, and other programs to benefit Filipinos who are still dealing with the aftermath of the typhoon,” said GCash President and CEO Martha Sazon.

GCash was one of the first responders for both typhoons, raising funds to support relief operations, it said.

Typhoon Ulysses left some P6.1 billion in damage to infrastructure and P4 billion in damage to agriculture after battering Luzon, while Super Typhoon Rolly left about P5.8 billion in infrastructure damage in the Bicol region this month.