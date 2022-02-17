MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday kept the benchmark rate unchanged as inflation eases and as the economy continues to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno earlier said the central bank is keen on keeping a balance between supporting recovery and managing inflation.

Inflation eased to 3 percent in January 2022 using 2018 as the base year. It hovered above the 2 to 4 percent target range in 2021, with the full average reaching 4.5 percent using 2012 as base year, data showed.

BDO Unibank chief market strategist Jonas Ravelas said the BSP is likely to hike interest rate once by 25-basis points before December 2022 if inflation won't exceed 4.2 percent.

Two rate hikes could be implemented if inflation accelerated more than that, he added.

Ravelas said it would be critical to monitor several commodity prices that could affect inflation such as crude oil.

Fitch Solutions, meanwhile, earlier said it expected the BSP to raise interest rates by up to 75-basis points in 2022.

Several central banks globally have eased stimulus placed during the pandemic to address inflation. The US Federal Reserve is expected to implement 4 or 5 rate hikes this year, Ravelas said.

But the BSP is willing to wait for the right conditions before unwinding stimulus, according to Diokno.

For 2022, the BSP expects inflation to settle at 3.4 percent.

