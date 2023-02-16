MANILA -- The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is mulling bundling the operation and maintenance of MRT-3 with LRT-2, an official of the agency told lawmakers on Thursday.

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista has already formed a body within the department to look at the feasibility of transferring MRT-3 assets to the government’s Light Rail Transit Authority, said DOTr Undersecretary for Railways, Cesar Chavez.

The government's Build Lease Transfer Agreement with MRTC, the private consortium which built the MRT-3, is set to expire in 2025.

Chavez explained that the DOTr aims to bundle the operation and maintenance of railway systems that aren't doing well with those that are doing well.

House Deputy Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro meanwhile said she is wary of the plan because it may lead to a fare hike.

Chavez however said the government is better off leaving the operation and maintenance of the railways with the private sector so it can focus on regulation and development.

