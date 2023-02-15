MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas as well as the state-run Landbank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines should be removed as funding sources for the Maharlika Investments Fund, an advocacy group said on Wednesday.

During the Senate deliberation on the MIF, Foundation for Economic Freedom President Calixto Chikiamco said funding the sovereign fund undermines and weakens the BSP.

He said the BSP has a P145 billion capitalization in December 2019 and is "deteriorating."

"We need a strong BSP in an era of economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Hindi po natin alam maaring magkaroon na naman ng giyera between NATO and Russia, magka invasion of Taiwain," Chikiamco said.

"A number of political uncertainty loom over the horizon at kailangan malakas ang ating Bangko Sentral at dapat makalas ang capital," he added.

The BSP's mandate includes keeping the peso stable, but funding the MIF could "undermine" it as an institution as it would be forced to focus on income generation.

"They will be under pressure to make income, make a net income that will be declared as dividends to the MIF perpetually... It may desist from these operations as it pursues higher net incomes to be declared as dividends," he said.

The BSP also sometimes loses money from trading operations, he said.

A 2018 law also mandated the BSP to raise its capitalization to P200 billion. Chikiamco this could be delayed if parts of the dividends would be used to fund the MIF.

UP Los Banos economist Enrico Villanueva earlier urged lawmakers to allow the central bank to reach the P200 billion before allowing it to fund the MIF.

PROBLEMATIC GOVERNMENT BANK SOURCES

The Senate version of the bill states that P50 billion of the seed funding will come from the Landbank and P25 billion from the DBP.

But the FEF said the figures were 25 percent and 33 percent capital of the Landbank and the DBP, respectively, which "might be breaching the prudential regulations on a single investment."

The law is also unclear whether these funds were guaranteed by the national government. If ever these funds were guaranteed, it might also lead to risks, the group said.

"When parties are protected from the consequences of their decisions, there is incentive for the parties to be reckless. Landbank, DBP will not do any due diligence kasi guaranteed ito ng national government," Chikiamco said.

When the MIF value decreases, it would also have an impact on the capital of Landbank and the DBP which might even spread to the rest of the banking system, he said.

The money invested could have also gone to farmer loans, he said.

Senator Chiz Escudero earlier said that Congress has been trying to amend the charter of the 2 banks in order to allow them more to lend to the agriculture sector.

Chikiamco also cited confusion about objectives.

He said it is still unclear if the MIF seeks to be developmental or to optimize returns. The MIF's tax-free privileges can also result in an uneven playing field and deter investors.

The measure originally included state-run pension funds as be capital sources, but this was scrapped amid strong opposition from various sectors.

Economists also earlier pointed out that the success of a sovereign wealth fund largely depends on its managers, the funding sources that usually come from surpluses and a corruption-free government.

- with a report from Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News