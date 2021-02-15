FedEx moves opening of $30-M Clark gateway hub to July

A FedEx Express plane is seen at an airport in Shanghai, China May 8, 2019. Reuters/file

MANILA - FedEx Philippines said Monday it is delaying the opening of its $30-million cargo terminal in Clark, Pampanga to July 2021.



"Due to the current situation brought about by COVID-19, FedEx Philippines will defer the relocation of our gateway operations tentatively to July 2021 instead of second quarter of 2021," FedEx PH said in a statement.

The courier said this will ensure the health and safety of their employees and stakeholders.

Once operational, the 17,000-square meter "state-of-the-art" gateway facility will be able to sort around 9,000 documents and parcels per hour, and have also dedicated areas to process large and heavy freight.

It is expected to employ around 800 workers.

FedEx earlier said the expansion to the Philippines is part of its ongoing expansions in the Asia Pacific region, and its aim to better serve its customers in the country.

It added that the improved Clark International Airport, a 24/7 Customs clearance operation, and the ongoing infrastructure projects to reduce travel time across Metro Manila will all complement the operations of its Clark hub.

FedEx's expansion comes at a time when e-commerce and logistics are booming in the Philippines due to the stay-at-home lifestyle amid the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

RELATED VIDEO