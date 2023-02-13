MANILA - Bread has not been spared from inflation as bakeries have begun to implement the new suggested retail price of some bread products Monday.

The Filipino Chinese Bakery Association, Inc. (FCBAI) said some of its members have begun to raise prices of loaf bread known as 'Pinoy Tasty' as well as pandesal.

The Department of Trade and Industry has announced last week that the SRP of a 450g 'Pinoy Tasty' is now P40.50 up from P38.50, while 10 pieces of pandesal now cost P25, up from P23.50.

But the price hikes are not enough, according to the bakers' group. It has been asking for P4 increase since last year, but only got about P2 hike. The group said it has no choice, but to accept it and it will try to appeal again.

"Hindi pa rin kakasya doon sa price increase of the flour, the sugar, the shortening," said FCBAI former president Henry Ah.

FCBAI Executive Vice President Christopher Ah added, "Lahat tumaas, walang hindi tumaas. Everything-- sugar, flour, fats. Tumaas lahat. Gatas, ngayon itlog. Tumaas talaga."

He asserted that price increases have affected their business. "Raw materials increased around 25 to 30 percent. Ngayon etong increase natin is very very minimal. Kinain na talaga margins natin."

The group said only 'Pinoy Tasty' and pandesal are covered by DTI's SRP, so they had no choice but to hike prices of other types of bread and pastries especially as the prices of many ingredients, as well as LPG, have risen.

Bakeries try to recover this cost by raising the prices of other items like Christmas cakes and Valentine's cakes, the group said.

The group said it is appealing to the public's understanding as their hands are tight on rising prices including that of sugar.

"Pagbili naman araw-araw tumataas. Paano yung cake na walang tamis? There is no salted cake. You're Valentine should be sweeter than any cake," Henry Ah said.

FCBAI said is now looking at ways to cut costs for bakers such as reducing ingredients without sacrificing quality.

