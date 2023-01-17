Watch more News on iWantTFC

Expect prices of cake and other pastries to go up as egg prices continue to remain high due to tight supply, a group of bakers said Tuesday.

Chito Chavez, Asosasyon ng Panaderong Pilipino president, said pandesal and bread loaves will not be affected as much by the higher egg and sugar prices compared to other pastries such as sponge cakes.

"Ang talagang direktamenteng tinamaan nito ay yung mga mamon, cakes, egg pie, brazo de mercedes, yun pong mga talagang dependent sa itlog," he said.

"There is no alternative to eggs when baking a cake...Kung hindi sariwa ang itlog, mahihirapang magpaalsa ang panadero ng kanyang mamon," he added.

He noted that egg prices have risen from P155 per tray last year to P215 this year, forcing bakers to adjust prices in order to still make a profit.

Many small bakeries particularly in the provinces have closed shop permanently due to low sales and high prices of raw materials, he said.

He urged government to help small bakeries particularly in pushing for agribread products such as malunggay pandesal.

An ABS-CBN News report, meanwhile, showed how some bakeries have already implemented price increases for some pastries.