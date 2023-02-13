MANILA - Globe Telecom said on Monday the first batch of Gogoro Smartscooters, batteries and swapping stations have arrived in the country as part of its rollout of the sustainable 2-wheel transport system.

Globe's 917Ventures and Ayala Corp in 2022 announced they would bring Taiwan's Gogoro electric scooters into the Philippines.

An initial batch of 100 Smartscooters, 400 smart batteries and 7 GoStations from Gogoro have arrived, Globe said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Smartscooters users can easily swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones in seconds, which can be found in GoStations.

"We are excited about this pilot rollout as it will not only address the need for more sustainable transportation options but also contribute to the overall goal of creating a greener future for Metro Manila and the entire country," 917Ventures Managing Director Vince Yamat said.

"We are looking forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on the Philippines," Yamat added.

Globe said this mode of transport would be piloted for the logistics and last-mile delivery industry in Metro Manila in the first quarter of 2023.

