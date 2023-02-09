

MANILA - Globe Telecom said on Thursday it will invest $4 million (P218.8 million, 54.69 to $1) to introduce Taiwan's Gogoro electric scooters into the Philippines.

Globe said its 917Ventures is entering the electric vehicle sector with a partnership with Gogoro, a battery-swapping technology leader for two-wheel vehicles in Taiwan.

The "smartscooters" are expected to arrive in the Philippines in the first quarter this year, Globe said. Initially, the electric scooters will be available to logistics operators, but will also eventually be sold to consumers.

Globe CEO Ernest Cu said they are looking to expand their presence in transportation, which presents new opportunities for the company.

"Electric vehicles, there is a consumer shift that is indeed going on. Once consumers try out the convenience, the smoothness, and the environmentally-friendly aspect of an electric vehicle, we do think that will happen over time," said Cu during Globe's financial briefing.

Globe has said that Gogoro currently has over 11,000 battery-swapping stations at more than 2,260 locations in Taiwan.

Globe's Channel Management Head Bernie Llamzon said the swap stations would be installed in high-traffic areas where their target market usually travels. Motorists can quickly swap depleted batteries for fully-charged ones in a matter of seconds.

Cu meanwhile lamented the exclusion of electric motorcycles in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr' Executive Order 12 which reduces the import duty on electric vehicles and parts.

"We were taken aback by the outright exclusion of two wheelers in that particular EO. But you know, just as probably there are people against it, we will also lobby for its inclusion . We think it is good for the country," he said.

Cu said he hopes the EO will be revised soon so more electric motorcycles may enter the market, adding that a country's shift to EVs usually begins with two-wheeled vehicles.

Meanwhile, Globe has reported a significant jump in the revenue of its non-telco businesses. P5.6 billion revenues were reported by its non-telco units such as ECPay, Yondu, Asticom, Mynt among others.

