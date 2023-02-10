Home  >  Business

Meralco announces lower electric rate for February

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 10 2023 12:38 PM | Updated as of Feb 10 2023 01:10 PM

MANILA — Meralco said on Friday electricity rates would be lower in February.

Despite the end of the regulator-mandated refund, electricity rates will be lower by P0.01/kwh as the generation, transmission and systems loss charges were lower for the month, Meralco said in a statement 

SAMPLE COMPUTATION RATES:

  • 200kwh consumption - lower by P2
  • 300kwh consumption - lower by P3
  • 400kwh consumption - lower by P4
  • 500kwh consumption - lower by P5

Meralco has been finding sources other than the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) for cheaper supply to fill gap from its suspended power deal with South Premiere Power Corp.

— With a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Meralco   electric bill   electricity   electric rates   power   power rates   generation charges  