Meralco announces lower electric rate for February

MANILA — Meralco said on Friday electricity rates would be lower in February.

Despite the end of the regulator-mandated refund, electricity rates will be lower by P0.01/kwh as the generation, transmission and systems loss charges were lower for the month, Meralco said in a statement

SAMPLE COMPUTATION RATES:

200kwh consumption - lower by P2

300kwh consumption - lower by P3

400kwh consumption - lower by P4

500kwh consumption - lower by P5

Meralco has been finding sources other than the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) for cheaper supply to fill gap from its suspended power deal with South Premiere Power Corp.

— With a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO