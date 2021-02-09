Google launches 'Cyberpeace' campaign to promote online safety and kindness

The logo of Google Philippines' Cyberpeace campaign. Screen grab from Google PH launch

MANILA - Google Philippines launched Tuesday a campaign to promote "Cyberpeace" and presented animated and spoken word poetry videos by youth volunteers to promote safe and responsible online practices.

The videos feature online scenarios that aim to teach Filipinos online etiquette, and how to be a "cyberpeace hero".

"Our key topics are critical thinking, internet safety and online kindness. Our goal is to help Filipinos be more secure online and address issues like scams, misinformation, cyberbullying, and cancel culture," said Bernadette Nacario, Google's country director for the Philippines.

She said Google, along with its partners and youth volunteers recently held a series of social media webinars that reached over 416,000 netizens -- the majority of which were students and teachers.

Google Philippines head for government relations Yves Gonzalez said that 'cyberpeace' needs to be taken seriously as Filipinos spend more time on the internet.

"Naturally with the world in a pandemic, digital responsibility is not an immediate priority. But as we get to community quarantine with less restrictions, people spend more and more time online, and this motivated us to continue the 'Cyberpeace' program," Gonzalez said.

Nacario added that they have been engaging Youtube creators and personalities, as well as youth and community volunteers for a more responsible content creation, and to help spread these lessons to their audiences.

Google said teh campaign was launched in partnership with NGO Teach Peace Build Peace Movement, and the Department of Education.

Filipinos were the top social media and internet users in the world in 2021, 2019 and 2018, spending an average of 4 hours and 15 minutes each day on social media.

