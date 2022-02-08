MANILA - Newly listed HausTalk Inc on Tuesday said it would venture into the high-end market with the launch of its new project in Quezon City.

The horizontal 50 Jocson Residences Project, composed of 7 residential units, is located in the heart of the Katipunan area in Quezon City, HTI said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

HausTalk expects to earn about P108 million out of the total P325 million revenue from sales.

"It is estimated that earnings from this project alone shall exceed the total earnings of the Company for the previous year with HTI intending to build more high-end projects in the future," it said.

Targetting "upper-class market," the project is fronting Ateneo De Manila University and Miriam College and near Ayala Up Town Center and the University of the Philippines, the company said.

Units will be available for sale in the first quarter of 2022 while completion is expected by 2023, it said.

The company, which originated in Pampanga, listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange in January.

RELATED VIDEO: