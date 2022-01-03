MANILA - Mid-range residential housing developer Haus Talk Inc on Monday said demand remains high despite the COVID-19 pandemic as it prepares to list on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Haus Talk aims to raise some P700 million with about P460 million earmarked for land acquisition, its officials told ANC.

The company that originated in Pampanga has footprint now in Laguna, Antipolo and Metro Manila, among others, and aims to expand to such other areas as Bataan, Haus Talk Inc chairman and vice president Terence Madlambayan said.

"Anything that is within proximity of highly urbanized or developed area, they’re good," he said.

While other businesses scaled down due to the pandemic, Haus Talk was inspired to initiate its initial public offering (IPO) as demand for mid-range housing continues, its president Maita Madlambayan.

“There is really a demand in this market segment which is P1.7 to around P3 million. It’s really the pricing in our experience. Most of our projects are all sold out,” she said.

"With or without COVID, housing is a need for every family," she added.

Haus Talk IPO will kickstart the listing this year.

PSE president Ramon Monzon said 2021 was a "fantastic year" for the bourse after several firms successfully conducted their fund raising activities and as the number of retail investors rose.