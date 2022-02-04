January inflation at 3 percent; PSA shifts to 2018 as base year

People buy fish at a public market in Quezon City on January 19, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/FIle

MANILA (UPDATE) - Inflation in January settled at 3 percent using 2018 as the new base year, the state statistics bureau said Friday.

Inflation for the month slowed compared to December 2021, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

The total is within the government target of 2 to 4 percent.

January's slower inflation number is a “positive news,” said Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno in a statement.

“It supports the narrative that inflation is on its downward trajectory,” Diokno said.

Inflation slowed to 3.6 percent in December 2021 using the 2012 base year, after hovering above target for the majority of the year.

Economic managers earlier decided to keep the inflation target range at 2 to 4 percent until 2024.

For 2021, the average inflation hit 4.5 percent, data showed.

The BSP has kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 2 percent, saying the uptick in inflation was "transitory."

This year, the BSP is expected to unwind monetary stimulus put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO: