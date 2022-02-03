MANILA - The island of Badoc in Ilocos Norte is up for sale, said Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc on Thursday.

"We'd really like to sell it to a luxury resort developer, someone who will really build something responsibly and something medyo high-end," he said.

"That's our hope for the island."

Badoc Island features a white sand beach as well as clear seawater. It is located 1 kilometer away from the town of Badoc, he said.

"If you're driving from Manila, or if you're driving from Ilocos Sur, the first town you'll hit is Badoc," said Manotoc.

The island has been open to investors since February 2021.

Badoc Island was among the many "opportunities" Manotoc said investors could avail themselves of in the province. Though the hospitality sector is down due to the pandemic, this also means that certain resorts and tourist destinations are available for purchase, he said.

To help restart tourism in the province, Manotoc added that programs were already in place such as making antigen tests free for tourists that would stay for two or more nights.