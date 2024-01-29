CNN Philippines announces shutdown amid financial woes

CNN Philippines/Facebook

MANILA — CNN Philippines on Monday officially announced that it was shutting down operations following several years of incurring net losses.

In an advisory flashed on its channel early Monday, the network said "CNN Philippines will discontinue operations on all media platforms effective Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024."

The last day of live airing, meanwhile, was set on Monday, January 29, 2024.

"To our staff, we thank you for your commitment and dedication," CNN Philippines said.

"To our partners, including CNN Worldwide/Turner Broadcasting Corp, we are grateful for your support," it added.

In its recent financial statements, CNN disclosed that it incurred a net loss of P239.7 million in 2022 and P231.4 million in 2021.

CNN Philippines President Benjamin Ramos said that the company would stop news production operations as a result of financial losses, according to a social media post by CNN Philippines reporter Tristan Nodala.

Ramos also thanked the employees for delivering fair, accurate, and balanced news, the online post added.

A general assembly was held Monday to officially announce the closure. Prior to the meeting, employees took photos inside the CNN Newsroom and in front of the huge CNN Philippines logo at the lobby.

CNN Philippines is a franchise holder of the CNN International brand and pays license fees annually.