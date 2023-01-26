People flock to stalls and shops in Divisoria, Manila on December 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippine economy grew faster than anticipated in 2022 as fourth quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth reached 7.2 percent, preliminary government data released on Thursday showed.

The 7.6 percent GDP growth for the year exceeded the 6.5 to 7.5 percent target set by economic managers, and the median analyst forecast of 6.8 percent. It is also among the fastest in the world, according to the National Economic and Development Authority.

“Among the major emerging economies in the region that have released their 4th quarter 2022 real GDP growth, the Philippines grew the fastest, followed by Vietnam at 5.9 percent and China at 2.9 percent,” said NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.

Economic growth was also at 7.6 percent in the third quarter.

The Philippine Statistics Authority said the industry and services sectors posted positive growths in the fourth quarter, with 4.8 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively.

However, the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors posted a contraction of -0.3 percent.

Balisacan said the strong fourth quarter growth reflected the full reopening of the economy and strong domestic demand.

Security Bank AVP and Chief Economist Dan Roces earlier said the increased consumption, lower unemployment that supports spending as well as the surge in big-ticket purchases are indicators of positive growth.

Unemployment in November eased to 4.2 percent, the lowest since April 2005, due to the continued economic reopening. This brought the first 11 months' total to near its pre-pandemic level.

Economists have said growth could be slower in 2023.

During his participation at the World Economic Forum, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the Philippine economy could grow 7 percent this year, as he wooed foreign investors.

However, economists warned that the elevated inflation, a looming global recession, and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine remain risks to growth this year.

