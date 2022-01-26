Villar's AllDay opens 35th store in bid to boost Manila presence

MANILA - Villar's listed AllDay Marts Inc said on Wednesday AllDay Supermarket opened a branch in its 35th store as part of its continued expansion initiatives.

AllDay Worldwide Corporate Center along Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City is a "key addition to our Metro Manila presence," AllDay chairman Manny Villar said.

"We believe that this is a timely addition to the AllValue portfolio, as we anticipate a surge in the need for essentials as we manage the latest challenges posed by the pandemic," Villar said.

It offers premium experience for grocery shoppers, the company said.

The opening kicks off a year of expansion initiatives in line with its goal of growing store network to 100 stores by 2026, said AllDay chief executive officer Frances Rosalie Coloma.

The newest location is a result of capital infusion from its initial public offering last November 2021, the company said.

