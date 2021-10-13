AllDay Marts sets final price of IPO at P0.60 per common share

MANILA - AllDay Marts Inc on Wednesday said it has set the final offer price for its initial public offering at P0.60 per common share.

The final number of offer shares is 6,857,143,000 with up to 685,714,000 option shares, the Villar-led firm told the stock exchange.

AllDay Marts filed the registration statement for its IPO in August. The Securities and Exchange Commission in September approved its IPO.

The IPO will run from Oct. 15 to 25 while the listing is scheduled on Nov. 3, the SEC earlier said.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used for debt repayment, capital expenditures and working capital for expansion, the SEC said, citing documents filed by AllDay Marts.

AllDay Marts is a supermarket operator with a total of 33 stores.