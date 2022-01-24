MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Philippine Payments Management Inc on Monday launched the multiple batch settlement (MBS) facility of the PESONet electronic fund transfer.

Starting Jan. 24, MBS increased PESONet's daily batch settlement to 2 cycles in a banking day from the previous one batch settlement at the end of a banking day, the BSP said in a statement.

“This new feature enhances the user experience as it allows faster crediting of funds to the recipient’s account," BSP Governor Benjamin E. Diokno said.

"PESONet MBS allows for better risk management for participating banks and electronic money issuers as settlement of transactions may be divided within two cycles in a banking day,” he added.



This also sought to address the demand of the business community for shorter clearing intervals, the BSP said.

Person-to-government payments via the eGov Pay portal will also be improved, it added.

“With PESONet MBS, businesses can manage their cashflows better. For example, a business can ensure timely crediting of payroll funds since PESONet MBS allows the transfer of funds and the receipt of the same by employees within the same banking day,” Diokno said.

“Since funds are made available earlier, PESONet MBS can cut production cycle time that boosts economic productivity," he added.

Other digital initiatives are also likely to benefit from the MBS such as the Social Security System's digital disbursements coursed through PESONet, Diokno said.

In 2021, SSS disbursements coursed through PESONet reached P158.47 billion, he said.

PESONet is the electronic fund transfer under the National Retail Payment System (NRPS) for transactions above P50,000. It is also considered as an alternative to paper checks.

