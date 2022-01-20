Vice President Leni Robredo visits the Office of the Vice President (OVP) Swab Cab at the Ynares Center in L. Sumulong Memorial Circle in Antipolo City, Rizal, on Jan. 22, 2022. OVP handout

MANILA — At least 4 leading economists on Thursday gave their seal of approval to Vice President Leni Robredo's plan to boost the economy and her hands-on experience with the poor.

In an online forum organized by opposition coalition 1Sambayan, former National Economic and Development Authority Director General Solita Monsod said among presidential aspirants, Robredo has the most extensive plan for the economy.

Monsod noted Robredo's 5-point jobs program and the freedom from COVID-19 plan, as well as other criteria needed in choosing a president such as compassion for the poor, integrity, and solid experience in public service and people empowerment.

“May malasakit sa mahihirap at binigyan sila ng pagkakataong umunlad sa buhay, this is only one person, [who] got this checkmark," Monsod said of Robredo.

"The Vice President has actually had hands-on discussions with the poor and her actions come out of those discussions,” Monsod said.

(Someone who has empathy for the poor and gave them a chance to improve their lives, this is only one person, who got this checkmark.)

Organizers noted during the forum that Robredo, who is an economist, was watching the discussion on her plans for the country.

Economist and political analyst Andrew Marasigan noted the various economic plans laid down by VP Leni such as focusing on the “blue economy” of the country to maximizing the potential of the maritime industry.

“Given our strategic place in the world trade superhighway there’s no reason why the Philippines cannot be a logistics hub, we can be a center for shipbuilding and repair,” Marasigan said.

Economics professor JC Punongbayan also noted the hands-on leadership of the Vice President which became more evident in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Siya po talaga ang sagot. Moving forward, ayaw na natin ng another 6 years of incompetence and bad policies and at the same time VP Leni really brings to the people a solid economics and legal background which will be necessary to craft policies to accelerate economic recovery,” he said.

(She is really the answer. Moving forward, we do not want another 6 years of incompetence and bad policies.)

Former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Government and 1Sambayan convenor Diwa Gunigundo underscored the transformational leadership of VP Leni as she continues to inspire people to do acts of volunteerism.

“What is at stake here is our nation’s destiny and the future of our children and our children’s children, let us not allow disinformation and fake news to influence the results of the next elections,” he said.

Robredo trails former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos in the latest survey by Pulse Asia.

The Vice President has said that if she loses in the May 2022 presidential race, she is ready to go back to development work and alternative lawyering.

