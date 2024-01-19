San Miguel mulls joint bid for MRT-3 with Metro Pacific

MANILA - San Miguel Corp said it is mulling a possible joint bid for the operations and maintenance of the MRT-3 with Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, San Miguel said that it is talking with MPIC on "the possible joint participation by both corporations in the bidding for the privatization of the operations and maintenance" of MRT-3.

"The Company (SMC) shall make an appropriate disclosure to the Exchange in the event an agreement is reached by the Company and MPIC for the submission by the parties of a joint bid for the Project (MRT-3 operations and maintenance)," San Miguel said.

The Ramon Ang-led conglomerate issued the discloure after a newspaper reported that MPIC chairman and president Manuel Pangilinan said it was more "attractive" for MPIC to make a joint bid with SMC.

MPIC currently operates the LRT-1 through its subsidiary Light Rail Manila Corp.

SMC meanwhile is constructing the MRT-7 which runs from Bulacan to Quezon City and is expected to open by 2025.

The two conglomerates are already collaborating on a new toll road that will connect the provinces of Batangas and Cavite.

Ang, who is SMC president and CEO, has even invested in MPIC in a "personal capacity," San Miguel has said.