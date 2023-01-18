PH to import 450,000 metric tons of sugar for 2023

MANILA - The Sugar Regulatory Administration is preparing to import 450,000 metric tons of sugar for this year, officials said Wednesday.

SRA Board Member Pablo Luis Azcona said that despite higher levels of local sugar production, the output is still not enough to meet local demand.



"Yung sinasabi naming record high, it's a month to month comparison. If we base it (on) month-to-month comparison, talaga ahead tayo ngayon compared to last year. However, yung final production surveys and final production projections, we feel we will be at around 1.8 million more or less. So we might be ahead now. But come end of milling, kapos pa rin tayo," he said.

The volume that will be imported is higher than the total imports for 2022, during which the country imported a total of 350,000 metric tons under two sugar orders.

The SRA said that the government wants to have buffer stock good for two months.

Azcona said a portion of the supply to be imported this year will be shipped immediately for retail.

"There is a suggestion to make part industrial, part retail. There are also suggestions to make it open for everybody na lang, wala ng actual percentages. They want to temper retail price," he said.

An order is yet to be issued, but talks are ongoing on the percentage of allocations. Azcona assured there will be allocations for both domestic and industrial use.

The official said climate change and high production costs, and even the closure of a milling company in Batangas, affected the country's sugar output.

Azcona said the Philippines imports sugar every year.



