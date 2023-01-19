The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Jan. 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines aims to attract nearly 5 million foreign visitors this year, the Department of Tourism said Thursday.

A total of 2.6 million tourists arrived in the country in 2022.

"As far as is 2023 is concerned, the target is to double that number to around a minimum of 4.8 million tourists," Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco told ANC's "Headstart".

To achieve their goal, she said the government implemented eTravel, the country's one-stop electronic travel declaration system. The new platform replaced the One Health Pass.

The DOT is also working with the Department of Transportation in improving key gateways in the country, such as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2, Cebu City Pier 1 and Davao International Airport, Frasco said.

She said the agency also launched several projects such as the "Philippine Experience" and "Bisita Be My Guest" to further boost tourism in the country.

"The effort is to ensure that the Philippines is open and ready to receive tourists all over the world," Frasco said.

Last year, the Philippines' target for international arrivals was set at 1.7 million.

"We far exceeded this target by almost a million arrivals especially considering that we've only reopened our borders in February of 2022," Frasco said.