Ferdinand Marcos Jr, President of the Philippines, addresses a panel session during the 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 18 January 2023. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

MANILA - President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr along with Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual met with the chief executive of the Swiss multinational company Glencore to discuss potential investments into the Philippnes' mining industry, the Department of Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

The meeting with Glencore CEO Gary Nagle took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland.

The DTI said Glencore is among the largest and most diversified natural source companies in the world.

"They see the Philippines as a potential partner to process nickel and copper resources responsibly and sustainably for use in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage units, among others," the DTI said in a statement.

Aside from top global CEOs and heads of state, Marcos and his economic team also met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during the WEF.

Marcos earlier said his attendance at the WEF would present the Philippines as a top investment destination in the region. He said it is also a great opportunity to soft-launch the Maharlika Investment Fund.

RELATED VIDEO: