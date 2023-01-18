Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. presents Maharlika Investment Fund in Davos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 18 2023 11:20 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made his anticipated pitch for a proposed sovereign wealth fund to international business and government leaders at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

He also told them the Philippine economy would perform even better than the expectation of his own finance chief. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 18, 2023
