House OKs extension of electricity 'lifeline rate' for poor households

MANILA - Voting 212-0-0, the House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading House Bill 8145 which extends the implementation of the lifeline rate, amending section 73 of Republic Act 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001.

In the same plenary session, the House also approved on final reading House Bill 8203 which promotes the use of microgrid systems to accelerate the total electrification of underserved and unserved areas nationwide, 216-0-0.

The House’s power bloc, composed of party list representatives with advocacies in the power sector, hailed the passage of the 2 measures.

In a statement, the bloc composed of Representatives Presley De Jesus (PHILRECA), Sergio Dagooc (APEC), Adriano Ebcas (Ako Padayon Pilipino) and Godofredo Guya (RECOBODA) explained how the passing of the bill can help low income families.

“Ang HB 8145 ay panukalang-batas na isinumite ng mga representante mula sa Power Bloc upang mapalawig pa ang implementasyon ng Lifeline Rate. Ang Lifeline Rate ay isang subsidiyang ibinibigay sa mga marginalized o low income consumers na nahihirapan o walang kakayahang magbayad ng kuryente sa buong presyo nito….Ang pangunahing layunin ng panukalang ito ay ang pagpapalawig ng implementasyon ng lifeline rate subsidy ng karagdagang sampung taon o hanggang sa taong 2031.Sa pamamagitan ng panukalang na ito, inaasahan na makakatulong ang lifeline rate sa ating mga kababayang nangangailangan ng interbensyon ng gobyerno upang matustusan ang araw-araw na bayarin," they said.

“Ang HB 8203 naman ay nagtataguyod ng pagkakaroon ng Microgrid Systems sa mga lugar na hindi lubusang naaabot ng linya ng kuryente. Ang Microgrid System ay ang pagsasama-sama ng iba’t ibang pinagkukunan ng kuryente at magkakakabit na ‘loads’ sa isang grupo na tumatakbo bilang isang yunit na namamahala sa distribution at subtransmission sa mga lugar na nangangailangan ng kuryente. Maaari itong kumunekta at kumalag sa main grid upang mapaandar ng nakakabit o sa sariling enerhiya," the bloc also said of House Bill 8203

The bills will be transmitted to the Senate for that chamber’s action.

