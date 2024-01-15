LTFRB to issue stickers for consolidated jeepneys in February

MANILA — Jeepneys that belong to consolidated entities will be given stickers in February to differentiate them from those that will no longer be allowed to ply routes, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Monday.



The agency has partnered with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to conduct random checks in thoroughfares by next month, LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz said.



“We will have a random check ng mga jeepney. Titingnan po namin yung kanilang papeles,” he said in a Palace press conference.



“Pangalawa po, eventually we will be issuing stickers parang yung nakikita nyo sa pinapaskil ng LTO para ma-determine po namin kung yung isang jeep ay miyembro po ng isang consolidated entity,” he said.



Jeepney drivers are advised to always keep a copy of their LTO registration and a copy of their application for consolidation, and present it to officials who will flag them for random checks, said Zona Tamayo, LTFRB regional director for the National Capital Region.



Tamayo did not enumerate the potential penalties against jeepney drivers who would continue to ply routes despite the lack of the said sticker and documents.



The LTFRB admitted that it has yet to issue special permits that would allow some unconsolidated jeepney units to service routes where there consolidation numbers remain low. But it said that only about 300 registered jeeps have failed to consolidate in Metro Manila.

