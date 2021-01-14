AirAsia introduces duty-free online shop in PH

AirAsia launches "airasia shop" in the Philippines. AirAsia handout

MANILA - Budget airline AirAsia has launched airasia shop in the Philippines where customers can buy duty-free international products.

AirAsia said the online shop allows Pinoys to buy authentic global products and for them to be delivered straight to their homes, through its logistics venture Teleport.

Categories of products range from beauty and fashion to electronics and gadgets, health and wellness, kids products, and exclusive AirAsia merchandise.

"We are pleased to launch airasia shop here in the Philippines, thus enhancing our digital platform to bring a unique offering to the Philippine market...we see this as a great opportunity to join the e-commerce industry, redefining duty-free, travel retail, and at-home shopping experiences," Ricky Isla, CEO of AirAsia Philippines, said in a statement.

From Jan. 14 to 31, the online shop will run a discount promo of up to 50 percent on selected items, and free door-to-door delivery -- with no minimum purchase -- for all purchases.

The airline is still offering its PISO sale promo until Jan. 17 on select domestic flights.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC



