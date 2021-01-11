AirAsia holds 'PISO' sale for Boracay, Bohol, Palawan, other local destinations

AirAsia airplane for file. Courtesy of AirAsia

MANILA - AirAsia is offering flights for as low a P1 to select domestic destinations, the airline said on Monday.

The budget carrier said clients can avail of a P1 base fare for a one-way flight from Manila to Bohol and Puerto Princesa, Palawan. The P1 base fare also applies to one-way flights from Clark to Caticlan, and from Cebu to Cagayan de oro, Puerto Princesa and Caticlan.

Booking period is from Jan. 11 to 17 with travel period from Jan. 11 this year up to March 26, 2022.

AirAsia said it is also offering up to 30 percent discounts for a 3-day and 2-night stay in its partner hotels for its flight and hotel combos, and up to 60 percent discount for some hotels.