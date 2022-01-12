A new Southstar Drug outlet opened last Jan. 10 in Sta. Cruz, Laguna. Handout

MANILA - Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc said Wednesday it has opened its 900th drugstore as it pursues its expansion plans.

The newest Southstar Drug opened in Sta. Cruz, Laguna last Jan. 10 as part of Robinsons' strategic expansion in underpenetrated areas in Luzon, the Gokongwei-led group told the stock exchange.

"With the current climate of rising health concerns among our customers, it is especially important for us now to be able to address their needs for reliable and trusted medicines," Christine Tuerres, group general manager of Robinsons Retail's Drugstore segment, said.

"We are gaining momentum in growing our geographic footprint in line with this goal with even more store openings lined up for 2022," she added.

Robinsons Retail operates Southstar Drug and Rose Pharmacy. Southstar, meanwhile, operates generic drugstore TGP, which has over 2,000 stores nationwide.

Both Southstar Drug and Rose Pharmacy operate their e-commerce sites, delivering essential medicines to consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

