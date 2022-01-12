MANILA - The National Privacy Commission said Wednesday the Commission on Election should explain the alleged hacking and data breach reported by the Manila Bulletin not later than Jan. 21.

In a statement, the NPC also said it has issued separate orders to the Comelec, MB tech editor Art Samaniego and Manila Bulletin to appear for a "clarificatory" meeting via teleconference on Jan. 25.

"The COMELEC must address the serious allegations made in the Manila Bulletin news report and determine whether personal data were indeed compromised, particularly personal information, sensitive personal information, or data affecting the same, which were processed in connection with the upcoming 2022 national and local elections," NPC commissioner John Henry Naga said.

"COMELEC is also directed to conduct a comprehensive investigation on the matter and submit to the NPC the results thereof no later than January 21, 2022," he added.

Manila Bulletin earlier reported that an estimated 60 gigabytes of data, which possibly contain personal information, were allegedly accessed by hackers, the NPC said.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez earlier questioned Manila Bulletin report. But the agency said it was conducting its own investigation.

Naga said the NPC would not tolerate any violation of the Data Privacy Act "including negligence in implementing organizational, physical and technical security measures on date processing."

The Philippines is set to hold the 2022 Presidential poll this coming May.

