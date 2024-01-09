Unemployment rate falls to 3.6 percent in November

MANILA - The Philippines' unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in November, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Tuesday.

This was lower compared to the 4.2 percent rate reported in October, and the 4.2 percent reported in November 2022.

This translated to 1.83 million jobless Filipino workers in November compared to 2.09 million in the preceding month. This is also lower than the 2.18 million recorded in November the year before.

Meanwhile, there were more underemployed Filipinos in November. There were 5.79 million underemployed in that month, up from the 5.6 million in October.

There were 51.47 million Filipinos in the labor force in November 2023--slightly lower than the 51.88 million noted in the same period in 2022.

National Statistician Dennis Mapa said the top five sub-sectors that added the most jobs in terms of annual increase in October 2023 were the following:

a. Agriculture and forestry (1.24 million);

b. Construction (453,000);

c. Transportation and storage (308,000);

d. Fishing and aquaculture (305,000); and

e. Administrative and support service activities (189,000)

Meanwhile, those that posted the highest annual decreases in the number of employed persons were:

a. Manufacturing (1.39 million);

b. Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles

(396,000);

c. Public administration and defense; compulsory social security

(184,000);

d. Information and communication (165,000); and

e. Real estate activities (145,000).

More details to follow.

