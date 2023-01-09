Home > Business Suez Canal traffic 'normal' after ship refloated: chief Agence France-Presse Posted at Jan 09 2023 05:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Egyptians swim in the Suez Canal as a container ship moves through it, in Ismaila, Egypt, 27 May 2021. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI/FILE ISMAILIA, Egypt - Egypt's Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie said Monday traffic was "normal" in the vital waterway after a grounded Norwegian cargo ship had been refloated. Authority tugboats "have begun towing the ship Glory" which had suffered "a sudden technical failure" and was now being safely towed away for repairs. Megatanker that blocked Suez Canal to be released Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, marine services firm says RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC top, ANC Promo, Suez Canal Read More: Suez Canal Egypt Shipping cargo trade international trade Suez Canal Authority Osama Rabie /entertainment/01/09/23/delayed-summer-mmff-to-be-launched-finally-in-april/life/01/09/23/manila-symphony-orchestra-to-hold-97th-anniversary-show/entertainment/01/09/23/mmff-2022-reaches-p500-million-sales-target-mmda/life/01/09/23/pioneer-of-filipino-food-in-new-york-dies-at-54/business/01/09/23/cargo-vessel-runs-aground-in-suez-canal-norwegian-shipping-agency