Suez Canal traffic 'normal' after ship refloated: chief

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Jan 09 2023 05:12 PM

Egyptians swim in the Suez Canal as a container ship moves through it, in Ismaila, Egypt, 27 May 2021. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI/FILE
ISMAILIA, Egypt - Egypt's Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie said Monday traffic was "normal" in the vital waterway after a grounded Norwegian cargo ship had been refloated.

Authority tugboats "have begun towing the ship Glory" which had suffered "a sudden technical failure" and was now being safely towed away for repairs.

