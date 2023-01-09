Suez Canal traffic 'normal' after ship refloated: chief

Egyptians swim in the Suez Canal as a container ship moves through it, in Ismaila, Egypt, 27 May 2021. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI/FILE

ISMAILIA, Egypt - Egypt's Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie said Monday traffic was "normal" in the vital waterway after a grounded Norwegian cargo ship had been refloated.

Authority tugboats "have begun towing the ship Glory" which had suffered "a sudden technical failure" and was now being safely towed away for repairs.

