MANILA — Oil firms on Monday said they would cut prices of gasoline, kerosene and diesel on Jan. 10.

The following adjustments will take effect on Tuesday.

CLEANFUEL

Gasoline P0.75 per liter rollback

Diesel P2.80 per liter rollback

SEAOIL

Gasoline P0.75 per liter rollback

Diesel P2.80 per liter rollback

Kerosene P2.10 per liter rollback

PETROGAZZ

Gasoline P0.75 per liter rollback

Diesel P2.80 per liter rollback

PILIPINAS SHELL

Gasoline P0.75 per liter rollback

Diesel P2.80 per liter rollback

Kerosene P2.10 per liter rollback

