UnionBank probes hacking of senator's credit card

MANILA - UnionBank on Wednesday said it is investigating the reported hacking of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian's credit card, which was used to purchase P1 million worth of food from online delivery app Food Panda.

Gatchalian earlier said the hacker obtained the one-time passwords for the transactions after changing the mobile number registered in his Unionbank credit card.

Unionbank said in a statement it is coordinating with Food Panda, which has also started a probe on the issue.

"We assure all our customers that this matter is an isolated incident. UnionBank has always been committed to the security of our customers and we remain driven to ensure their safety when transacting online," it said.

"We also take this opportunity to remind all our customers to practice vigilance while doing financial transactions. Customers may visit the UnionBank website to learn some #CyberSure tips when using credit cards online," it added.

Gatchalian meanwhile said he has yet to rule out the possibility that there was an employee from the bank who helped the hacker use his credit card.

The senator urged banks to review the security features of their online payment schemes, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when most people prefer to go cashless.

--With a report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO