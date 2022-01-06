MANILA - Globe Telecom on Thursday said it would offer free WiFi hotspots in hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

GoWiFi will extend free and unlimited internet access in select hospitals nationwide from Jan. 5 to Jan. 31 "to provide connectivity to medical frontliners, patients and their loved ones," the telco said in a statement.

Metro Manila is under Alert Level 3 until Jan. 15 as the number of daily COVID-19 cases surged in the past week.

On Wednesday, the Health Department announced there were 10,775 new cases or almost double than that of the previous day, bringing the positivity rate to 31.7 percent.