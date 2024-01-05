New car ride-hailing app PeekUp says to launch this year

MANILA - New ride-hailing service PeekUp is set to launch in the Philippines this year.

Scheduled for a first-quarter launch, PeekUp said its service guarantees ride availability, even during peak hours, with options such as a compact 4-seater, taxi, and a 6-seater vehicle.

The company said it incorporates dynamic pricing for budget-friendly rates, as well as safety measures like stringent partner-driver screening and real-time ride monitoring.

PeekUp said its service will be available in Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, Bulacan, and nearby cities.

The PeekUp App will also soon be downloadable on the Apple Store and Google Play, it said.

PeekUp however did not say if it has already secured regulatory approval to operate.

Since the departure of Uber in 2018, Grab has emerged as the only car ride-hailing platform in the Philippines.

A new car ride-hailing service called inDrive meanwhile was approved to operate by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board last December.