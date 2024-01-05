Manila Water builds new Taguig pumping station

MANILA -- Manila Water on Friday said it is building a P1.39 billion pumping station and reservoir in Taguig.

Manila Water said the Cayetano Pumping Station and Reservoir will give uninterrupted water supply to over 1.6 million of their customers in Pasig, Pateros, and Taguig.

The utility said the station will harness water from the company’s new water sources: the East Bay Water Supply near the eastern flank of Laguna Lake, and the Wawa-Calawis Water Supply System in Rizal.

The reservoir has a capacity of 20 million liters, and is expected to be completed by September 2025.

Manila Water said this is one of the components of their Long-Term East 3 Distribution Network System, which includes the 3.7-kilometer C-6 line, the 3.5-kilometer Ruhale Line, and the 3-kilometer Cayetano Avenue line.

"These facilities, once completed, will lessen the company’s dependence on Angat as the major water source for Metro Manila and will address the need for greater water demand in Taguig and adjacent areas,” said Manila Water Corporate Communication Affairs Group Director Jeric Sevilla.

