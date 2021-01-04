Home  >  Business

LIST: Banks waiving interbank transfer fees

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2021 06:25 PM

MANILA - Several banks have announced that they will be waiving interbank transfer fees via Instapay and PESONet to encourage online transactions amid the continued threat of COVID-19.

Here are the banks extending free transfers according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas:

Until March 31

  • Metrobank
  • Philippine National Bank
  • Union Bank of the Philippines
  • China Bank
  • Land Bank of the Philippines
  • Robinsons Bank
  • Security Bank
  • Asia United Bank
  • Equicom Savings Bank
  • Sterling Bank of Asia
  • Binangonan Rural Bank

Until Jan. 31

  • Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
