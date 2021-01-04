LIST: Banks waiving interbank transfer fees
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 04 2021 06:25 PM
MANILA - Several banks have announced that they will be waiving interbank transfer fees via Instapay and PESONet to encourage online transactions amid the continued threat of COVID-19.
Here are the banks extending free transfers according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas:
Until March 31
- Metrobank
- Philippine National Bank
- Union Bank of the Philippines
- China Bank
- Land Bank of the Philippines
- Robinsons Bank
- Security Bank
- Asia United Bank
- Equicom Savings Bank
- Sterling Bank of Asia
- Binangonan Rural Bank
Until Jan. 31
- Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
Instapay, PESONet, bank transfer fee, Metrobank, PNB, UnionBank, China Bank, LandBank, Robinsons Bank, Security Bank, Asia United Bank, Equicom Savings Bank, Sterling Bank of Asia, Binangonan Rural Bank
- /overseas/01/04/21/cambodia-reopens-schools-and-museums-as-others-lock-down
- /entertainment/01/04/21/netflix-review-your-name-engraved-herein-reminds-public-that-fight-for-lgbt-rights-is-far-from-over
- /life/01/04/21/mangingisdang-putol-ang-kamay-inspirasyon-dahil-sa-pagsisikap-para-sa-pamilya
- /news/01/04/21/guevarra-no-liability-for-those-inoculated-with-unauthorized-vaccines
- /life/01/04/21/look-charlie-cojuangco-betrothed-to-china-jocson