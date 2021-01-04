LIST: Banks waiving interbank transfer fees

MANILA - Several banks have announced that they will be waiving interbank transfer fees via Instapay and PESONet to encourage online transactions amid the continued threat of COVID-19.

Here are the banks extending free transfers according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas:

Until March 31

Metrobank

Philippine National Bank

Union Bank of the Philippines

China Bank

Land Bank of the Philippines

Robinsons Bank

Security Bank

Asia United Bank

Equicom Savings Bank

Sterling Bank of Asia

Binangonan Rural Bank

Until Jan. 31

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp