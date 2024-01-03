MRT-3 served around 357K passengers a day in 2023: DOTr

Commuters ride the MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on July 7, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) saw a record number of more than 129 million riders in 2023, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Wednesday.

In a statement, the DOTr said the MRT-3 had 129,030,158 passengers in 2023.

This is up by 30 percent from the 98,330,683 riders it had in 2022.

Average daily ridership also went up to 357,198 from the previous year’s 273,141.

The MRT registered the highest single-day ridership on August 22, with a total of 450,298 passengers. August also the highest number of passengers at 11,618,005.

The DOTr also said 220,706 passengers benefitted from MRT-3's free ride programs in 2023.

The minimum MRT fare is expected go up to around P16 from P13 in the first quarter of 2024.

